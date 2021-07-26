MARKET NEWS

Visaka Ind Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 349.14 crore, up 22.43% Y-o-Y

July 26, 2021 / 11:08 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Visaka Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 349.14 crore in June 2021 up 22.43% from Rs. 285.19 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.64 crore in June 2021 up 18.09% from Rs. 34.42 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.11 crore in June 2021 up 12.15% from Rs. 59.84 crore in June 2020.

Visaka Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 24.66 in June 2021 from Rs. 21.67 in June 2020.

Visaka Ind shares closed at 827.15 on July 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 89.19% returns over the last 6 months and 207.83% over the last 12 months.

Visaka Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations349.14354.19227.71
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations349.14354.19227.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials177.53165.58108.47
Purchase of Traded Goods1.591.400.74
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-27.78-2.80-2.78
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost35.4032.4827.83
Depreciation9.0710.059.94
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses97.39104.7172.96
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax55.9342.7610.55
Other Income2.112.421.67
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax58.0445.1812.22
Interest3.323.114.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax54.7242.067.55
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax54.7242.067.55
Tax14.0811.190.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities40.6430.876.86
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period40.6430.876.86
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates40.6430.876.86
Equity Share Capital16.4816.4815.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS24.6618.734.32
Diluted EPS23.9518.394.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS24.6618.734.32
Diluted EPS23.9518.394.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Cement - Products & Building Materials #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Visaka Ind #Visaka Industries
first published: Jul 26, 2021 11:00 pm

