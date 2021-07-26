Visaka Ind Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 349.14 crore, up 22.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 349.14 crore in June 2021 up 22.43% from Rs. 285.19 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.64 crore in June 2021 up 18.09% from Rs. 34.42 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.11 crore in June 2021 up 12.15% from Rs. 59.84 crore in June 2020.

Visaka Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 24.66 in June 2021 from Rs. 21.67 in June 2020.

Visaka Ind shares closed at 827.15 on July 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 89.19% returns over the last 6 months and 207.83% over the last 12 months.