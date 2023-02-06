English
    Visaka Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 356.52 crore, up 0.7% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 10:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Visaka Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 356.52 crore in December 2022 up 0.7% from Rs. 354.06 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.35 crore in December 2022 down 86.03% from Rs. 23.99 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.01 crore in December 2022 down 36.7% from Rs. 44.25 crore in December 2021.

    Visaka Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations356.52364.73354.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations356.52364.73354.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials231.68206.99166.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.654.031.32
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-48.03-22.8911.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost32.0033.2132.33
    Depreciation12.9112.618.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses112.66118.89101.41
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.6711.8932.25
    Other Income2.432.223.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.1014.1135.34
    Interest7.013.972.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.0910.1432.90
    Exceptional Items-3.21----
    P/L Before Tax4.8810.1432.90
    Tax1.532.778.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.357.3823.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.357.3823.99
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.357.3823.99
    Equity Share Capital17.2817.2816.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.944.2714.55
    Diluted EPS1.944.2714.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.944.2714.55
    Diluted EPS1.944.2714.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited