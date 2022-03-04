Visaka Ind Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 354.06 crore, up 26.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 354.06 crore in December 2021 up 26.05% from Rs. 280.88 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.99 crore in December 2021 up 3.94% from Rs. 23.08 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.25 crore in December 2021 up 0.52% from Rs. 44.02 crore in December 2020.

Visaka Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 14.55 in December 2021 from Rs. 14.18 in December 2020.

Visaka Ind shares closed at 549.85 on March 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.33% returns over the last 6 months and 8.22% over the last 12 months.