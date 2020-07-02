Visagar Polytex Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.77 crore, down 55.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.77 crore in March 2020 down 55.12% from Rs. 3.95 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2020 up 157.41% from Rs. 0.93 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2020 up 700% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2019.

Visagar Polytex EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2019.

Visagar Polytex shares closed at 0.60 on July 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given 50.00% returns over the last 6 months and 71.43% over the last 12 months.