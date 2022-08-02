 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Visagar Polytex Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 82.06% Y-o-Y

Aug 02, 2022 / 11:20 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Visagar Polytex are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in June 2022 down 82.06% from Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022 down 615.75% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022 down 122.73% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2021.

Visagar Polytex shares closed at 1.35 on August 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -46.00% returns over the last 6 months and 42.11% over the last 12 months.

Visagar Polytex
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.13 0.38 0.72
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.13 0.38 0.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 0.03 0.02
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.65
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.10 -- -0.32
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.06 0.14 0.05
Depreciation 0.16 0.27 0.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.10 0.04 0.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.30 -0.10 0.08
Other Income 0.09 0.01 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.21 -0.09 0.08
Interest 0.16 0.15 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.37 -0.24 0.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.37 -0.24 0.07
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.37 -0.24 0.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.37 -0.24 0.07
Equity Share Capital 29.27 29.27 29.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 -0.01 0.00
Diluted EPS -0.01 -0.01 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 -0.01 0.00
Diluted EPS -0.01 -0.01 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Readymade Apparels #Visagar Polytex
first published: Aug 2, 2022 11:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.