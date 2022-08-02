Visagar Polytex Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 82.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in June 2022 down 82.06% from Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022 down 615.75% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022 down 122.73% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2021.

Visagar Polytex shares closed at 1.35 on August 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -46.00% returns over the last 6 months and 42.11% over the last 12 months.