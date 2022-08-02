Visagar Polytex Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 82.06% Y-o-Y
August 02, 2022 / 11:20 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Visagar Polytex are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in June 2022 down 82.06% from Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022 down 615.75% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022 down 122.73% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2021.
Visagar Polytex shares closed at 1.35 on August 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -46.00% returns over the last 6 months and 42.11% over the last 12 months.
|Visagar Polytex
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.13
|0.38
|0.72
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.13
|0.38
|0.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|0.03
|0.02
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.65
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.10
|--
|-0.32
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.06
|0.14
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.16
|0.27
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.10
|0.04
|0.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.30
|-0.10
|0.08
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.01
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.21
|-0.09
|0.08
|Interest
|0.16
|0.15
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.37
|-0.24
|0.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.37
|-0.24
|0.07
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.37
|-0.24
|0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.37
|-0.24
|0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|29.27
|29.27
|29.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited