Visagar Polytex Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore, down 49.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore in June 2021 down 49.43% from Rs. 1.43 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021 up 117.72% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2021 up 155% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2020.

Visagar Polytex EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2020.

Visagar Polytex shares closed at 0.95 on July 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given -48.65% returns over the last 6 months and 111.11% over the last 12 months.