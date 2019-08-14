Visagar Polytex Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.17 crore, down 91.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.17 crore in June 2019 down 91.71% from Rs. 14.11 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2019 down 52.1% from Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2019 down 37.66% from Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2018.

Visagar Polytex EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2018.

Visagar Polytex shares closed at 0.25 on August 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -61.54% returns over the last 6 months and -76.19% over the last 12 months.