Visagar Polytex Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.47 crore, down 51.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.47 crore in December 2020 down 51.18% from Rs. 3.01 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2020 up 82.45% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2020 down 52.38% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2019.

Visagar Polytex EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2019.

Visagar Polytex shares closed at 1.20 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 242.86% returns over the last 6 months and 380.00% over the last 12 months.