Visagar Fin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.02 crore, up 54646.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.02 crore in September 2022 up 54646.61% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.01 crore in September 2022 down 56801.89% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.01 crore in September 2022 down 30200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

Visagar Fin shares closed at 1.37 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -33.82% returns over the last 6 months and 95.71% over the last 12 months.