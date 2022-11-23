 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Visagar Fin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.02 crore, up 54646.61% Y-o-Y

Nov 23, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Visagar Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 21.02 crore in September 2022 up 54646.61% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.01 crore in September 2022 down 56801.89% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.01 crore in September 2022 down 30200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

Visagar Fin shares closed at 1.37 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -33.82% returns over the last 6 months and 95.71% over the last 12 months.

Visagar Financial Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 21.02 2.29 0.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 21.02 2.29 0.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 27.31 3.41 5.38
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.48 -1.21 -0.30
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.06 0.03 0.02
Depreciation 0.00 -- 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.13 0.11 0.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.01 -0.06 -5.08
Other Income -- -- 5.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.01 -0.06 0.01
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.01 -0.06 0.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.01 -0.06 0.01
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.01 -0.06 0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.01 -0.06 0.01
Equity Share Capital 9.75 9.75 6.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.31 -0.01 0.00
Diluted EPS -0.31 -0.01 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.31 -0.01 0.00
Diluted EPS -0.31 -0.01 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 23, 2022 09:33 am