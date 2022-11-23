Visagar Fin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.02 crore, up 54646.61% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Visagar Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 21.02 crore in September 2022 up 54646.61% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.01 crore in September 2022 down 56801.89% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.01 crore in September 2022 down 30200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.
Visagar Fin shares closed at 1.37 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -33.82% returns over the last 6 months and 95.71% over the last 12 months.
|
|Visagar Financial Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21.02
|2.29
|0.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|21.02
|2.29
|0.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|27.31
|3.41
|5.38
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.48
|-1.21
|-0.30
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.06
|0.03
|0.02
|Depreciation
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.13
|0.11
|0.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.01
|-0.06
|-5.08
|Other Income
|--
|--
|5.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.01
|-0.06
|0.01
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.01
|-0.06
|0.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.01
|-0.06
|0.01
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.01
|-0.06
|0.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.01
|-0.06
|0.01
|Equity Share Capital
|9.75
|9.75
|6.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.31
|-0.01
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|-0.31
|-0.01
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.31
|-0.01
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|-0.31
|-0.01
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited