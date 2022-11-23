English
    Visagar Fin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.02 crore, up 54646.61% Y-o-Y

    November 23, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Visagar Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 21.02 crore in September 2022 up 54646.61% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.01 crore in September 2022 down 56801.89% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.01 crore in September 2022 down 30200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

    Visagar Fin shares closed at 1.37 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -33.82% returns over the last 6 months and 95.71% over the last 12 months.

    Visagar Financial Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations21.022.290.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations21.022.290.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods27.313.415.38
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.48-1.21-0.30
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.060.030.02
    Depreciation0.00--0.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.130.110.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.01-0.06-5.08
    Other Income----5.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.01-0.060.01
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.01-0.060.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.01-0.060.01
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.01-0.060.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.01-0.060.01
    Equity Share Capital9.759.756.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.31-0.010.00
    Diluted EPS-0.31-0.01--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.31-0.010.00
    Diluted EPS-0.31-0.01--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 23, 2022 09:33 am