Visagar Fin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.62 crore, up 122.7% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Visagar Financial Services are:Net Sales at Rs 16.62 crore in March 2023 up 122.7% from Rs. 7.46 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.55 crore in March 2023 up 6538.24% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.55 crore in March 2023 up 6600% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.
Visagar Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2022.
|Visagar Fin shares closed at 1.01 on May 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given 34.67% returns over the last 6 months and -17.89% over the last 12 months.
|Visagar Financial Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16.62
|8.23
|7.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|16.62
|8.23
|7.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|22.71
|9.56
|7.11
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-7.30
|-1.80
|0.28
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.13
|0.03
|0.03
|Depreciation
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.18
|0.07
|0.12
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.89
|0.37
|-0.07
|Other Income
|3.66
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.55
|0.37
|-0.07
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.55
|0.37
|-0.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4.55
|0.37
|-0.07
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4.55
|0.37
|-0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4.55
|0.37
|-0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|58.39
|9.75
|9.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.08
|0.39
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|0.08
|0.39
|-0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.08
|0.39
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|0.08
|0.39
|-0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited