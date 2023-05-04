Visagar Fin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.62 crore, up 122.7% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 16.62 8.23 7.46 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 16.62 8.23 7.46 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 22.71 9.56 7.11 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.30 -1.80 0.28 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.13 0.03 0.03 Depreciation 0.00 -- 0.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.18 0.07 0.12 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.89 0.37 -0.07 Other Income 3.66 -- -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.55 0.37 -0.07 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.55 0.37 -0.07 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 4.55 0.37 -0.07 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.55 0.37 -0.07 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.55 0.37 -0.07 Equity Share Capital 58.39 9.75 9.75 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.08 0.39 -0.01 Diluted EPS 0.08 0.39 -0.01 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.08 0.39 -0.01 Diluted EPS 0.08 0.39 -0.01 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited