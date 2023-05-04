English
    Visagar Fin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.62 crore, up 122.7% Y-o-Y

    May 04, 2023 / 10:19 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Visagar Financial Services are:Net Sales at Rs 16.62 crore in March 2023 up 122.7% from Rs. 7.46 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.55 crore in March 2023 up 6538.24% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.55 crore in March 2023 up 6600% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.
    Visagar Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2022.Visagar Fin shares closed at 1.01 on May 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given 34.67% returns over the last 6 months and -17.89% over the last 12 months.
    Visagar Financial Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations16.628.237.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations16.628.237.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods22.719.567.11
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.30-1.800.28
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.130.030.03
    Depreciation0.00--0.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.180.070.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.890.37-0.07
    Other Income3.66----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.550.37-0.07
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.550.37-0.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.550.37-0.07
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.550.37-0.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.550.37-0.07
    Equity Share Capital58.399.759.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.080.39-0.01
    Diluted EPS0.080.39-0.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.080.39-0.01
    Diluted EPS0.080.39-0.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 4, 2023 10:00 am