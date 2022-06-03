Visagar Fin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.46 crore, down 88.04% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Visagar Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.46 crore in March 2022 down 88.04% from Rs. 62.38 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022 up 72.56% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022 up 73.08% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2021.
Visagar Fin shares closed at 1.93 on June 02, 2022 (BSE)
|
|Visagar Financial Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.46
|46.92
|62.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.46
|46.92
|62.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|7.11
|46.69
|62.59
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.28
|-0.30
|-0.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.02
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.12
|0.03
|0.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.07
|0.48
|-0.26
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.07
|0.48
|-0.26
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.07
|0.48
|-0.26
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.07
|0.48
|-0.26
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.07
|0.48
|-0.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.07
|0.48
|-0.26
|Equity Share Capital
|9.75
|6.50
|6.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.15
|-0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.15
|-0.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.15
|-0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.15
|-0.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited