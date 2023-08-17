Visagar Fin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 59.17 crore, up 2486.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.17 crore in June 2023 up 2486.15% from Rs. 2.29 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2023 up 865% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2023 up 833.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

Visagar Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2022.

Visagar Fin shares closed at 1.18 on August 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.85% returns over the last 6 months and 42.17% over the last 12 months.