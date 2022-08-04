Visagar Fin Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.29 crore, up 6151.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.29 crore in June 2022 up 6151.37% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022 up 67.21% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2021.

Visagar Fin shares closed at 1.70 on August 03, 2022 (BSE) and has given -70.18% returns over the last 6 months and 161.54% over the last 12 months.