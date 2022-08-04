 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Visagar Fin Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.29 crore, up 6151.37% Y-o-Y

Aug 04, 2022 / 11:35 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Visagar Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.29 crore in June 2022 up 6151.37% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022 up 67.21% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2021.

Visagar Fin shares closed at 1.70 on August 03, 2022 (BSE) and has given -70.18% returns over the last 6 months and 161.54% over the last 12 months.

Visagar Financial Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.29 7.46 0.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.29 7.46 0.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.41 7.11 5.57
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.21 0.28 0.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.03 0.03 0.01
Depreciation -- 0.00 --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.11 0.12 0.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.06 -0.07 -5.66
Other Income -- -- 5.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.06 -0.07 -0.18
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.06 -0.07 -0.18
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.06 -0.07 -0.18
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.06 -0.07 -0.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.06 -0.07 -0.18
Equity Share Capital 9.75 9.75 6.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 -0.01 -0.05
Diluted EPS -0.01 -0.01 -0.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 -0.01 -0.05
Diluted EPS -0.01 -0.01 -0.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 4, 2022 11:22 am
