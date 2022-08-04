Visagar Fin Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.29 crore, up 6151.37% Y-o-Y
August 04, 2022 / 11:35 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Visagar Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.29 crore in June 2022 up 6151.37% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022 up 67.21% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2021.
Visagar Fin shares closed at 1.70 on August 03, 2022 (BSE) and has given -70.18% returns over the last 6 months and 161.54% over the last 12 months.
|Visagar Financial Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.29
|7.46
|0.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.29
|7.46
|0.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.41
|7.11
|5.57
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.21
|0.28
|0.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.03
|0.01
|Depreciation
|--
|0.00
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.11
|0.12
|0.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.06
|-0.07
|-5.66
|Other Income
|--
|--
|5.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.06
|-0.07
|-0.18
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.06
|-0.07
|-0.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.06
|-0.07
|-0.18
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.06
|-0.07
|-0.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.06
|-0.07
|-0.18
|Equity Share Capital
|9.75
|9.75
|6.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited