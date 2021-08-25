Visagar Fin Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in June 2021 down 96% from Rs. 0.91 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2021 down 151.64% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2021 down 157.14% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2020.

Visagar Fin shares closed at 1.63 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 79.12% returns over the last 6 months and 117.33% over the last 12 months.