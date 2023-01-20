Visagar Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.23 crore, down 82.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.23 crore in December 2022 down 82.46% from Rs. 46.92 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2022 down 23.12% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2022 down 22.92% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021.

Visagar Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.39 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.15 in December 2021.

Visagar Fin shares closed at 1.20 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 37.93% returns over the last 6 months and -54.37% over the last 12 months.