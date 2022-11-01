Visa Steel Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 169.41 crore, down 17.83% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 169.41 143.22 206.17 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 169.41 143.22 206.17 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 75.54 56.43 133.31 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 6.78 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 8.19 8.04 7.45 Depreciation 11.57 11.42 11.62 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 82.29 72.33 66.39 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.19 -5.00 -19.38 Other Income 0.24 0.28 12.63 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.95 -4.72 -6.76 Interest 6.73 6.82 5.96 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -14.68 -11.54 -12.72 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -14.68 -11.54 -12.72 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -14.68 -11.54 -12.72 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -14.68 -11.54 -12.72 Equity Share Capital 115.79 115.79 115.79 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.27 -1.00 -1.10 Diluted EPS -1.27 -1.00 -1.10 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.27 -1.00 -1.10 Diluted EPS -1.27 -1.00 -1.10 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited