Visa Steel Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 169.41 crore, down 17.83% Y-o-Y

Nov 01, 2022 / 10:59 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Visa Steel are:Net Sales at Rs 169.41 crore in September 2022 down 17.83% from Rs. 206.17 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.68 crore in September 2022 down 15.44% from Rs. 12.72 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.62 crore in September 2022 down 25.51% from Rs. 4.86 crore in September 2021. Visa Steel shares closed at 15.00 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.47% returns over the last 6 months and -4.76% over the last 12 months.
Visa Steel
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations169.41143.22206.17
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations169.41143.22206.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials75.5456.43133.31
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks----6.78
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost8.198.047.45
Depreciation11.5711.4211.62
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses82.2972.3366.39
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.19-5.00-19.38
Other Income0.240.2812.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.95-4.72-6.76
Interest6.736.825.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-14.68-11.54-12.72
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-14.68-11.54-12.72
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-14.68-11.54-12.72
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-14.68-11.54-12.72
Equity Share Capital115.79115.79115.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.27-1.00-1.10
Diluted EPS-1.27-1.00-1.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.27-1.00-1.10
Diluted EPS-1.27-1.00-1.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 1, 2022 10:55 pm
