Visa Steel Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 339.20 crore, down 9.16% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 339.20 crore in September 2018 down 9.16% from Rs. 373.41 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 40.47 crore in September 2018 down 5.48% from Rs. 38.37 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.72 crore in September 2018 down 166.34% from Rs. 4.10 crore in September 2017.

Visa Steel shares closed at 8.45 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given -37.17% returns over the last 6 months and -63.26% over the last 12 months.