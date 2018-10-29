Visa Steel Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 339.20 crore, down 9.16% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Visa Steel are:
Net Sales at Rs 339.20 crore in September 2018 down 9.16% from Rs. 373.41 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 40.47 crore in September 2018 down 5.48% from Rs. 38.37 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.72 crore in September 2018 down 166.34% from Rs. 4.10 crore in September 2017.
Visa Steel shares closed at 8.45 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given -37.17% returns over the last 6 months and -63.26% over the last 12 months.
|
|Visa Steel
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|339.20
|403.84
|373.41
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|339.20
|403.84
|373.41
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|240.64
|282.14
|254.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.10
|0.00
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|9.70
|-1.58
|12.75
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|16.01
|17.97
|18.73
|Depreciation
|33.65
|33.28
|36.83
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|80.22
|99.89
|89.80
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-41.12
|-27.86
|-38.70
|Other Income
|4.75
|5.19
|5.97
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-36.37
|-22.67
|-32.73
|Interest
|4.10
|5.19
|5.64
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-40.47
|-27.86
|-38.37
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-40.47
|-27.86
|-38.37
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-40.47
|-27.86
|-38.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-40.47
|-27.86
|-38.37
|Equity Share Capital
|115.79
|115.79
|110.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.50
|-2.41
|-3.49
|Diluted EPS
|-3.50
|-2.41
|-3.49
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.50
|-2.41
|-3.49
|Diluted EPS
|-3.50
|-2.41
|-3.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited