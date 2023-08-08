English
    Visa Steel Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 234.96 crore, up 64.05% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Visa Steel are:

    Net Sales at Rs 234.96 crore in June 2023 up 64.05% from Rs. 143.22 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.00 crore in June 2023 down 21.27% from Rs. 11.54 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.62 crore in June 2023 down 16.12% from Rs. 6.70 crore in June 2022.

    Visa Steel shares closed at 16.65 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.25% returns over the last 6 months and 12.88% over the last 12 months.

    Visa Steel
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations234.96107.28143.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations234.96107.28143.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials155.8870.5256.43
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.985.268.04
    Depreciation11.8711.8211.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses66.9533.6172.33
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.72-13.94-5.00
    Other Income0.470.900.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.25-13.05-4.72
    Interest7.757.286.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-14.00-20.33-11.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-14.00-20.33-11.54
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-14.00-20.33-11.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-14.00-20.33-11.54
    Equity Share Capital115.79115.79115.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.21-1.76-1.00
    Diluted EPS-1.21-1.76-1.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.21-1.76-1.00
    Diluted EPS-1.21-1.76-1.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2023 06:00 pm

