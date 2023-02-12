Visa Steel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 152.57 crore, down 17.17% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Visa Steel are:
Net Sales at Rs 152.57 crore in December 2022 down 17.17% from Rs. 184.19 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 417.16 crore in December 2022 down 3221.31% from Rs. 12.56 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 97.93% from Rs. 5.32 crore in December 2021.
Visa Steel shares closed at 14.05 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.36% returns over the last 6 months and -17.35% over the last 12 months.
|
|Visa Steel
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|152.57
|169.41
|184.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|152.57
|169.41
|184.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|69.16
|75.54
|130.19
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.02
|--
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.22
|8.19
|7.24
|Depreciation
|12.01
|11.57
|11.67
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|76.31
|82.29
|53.84
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.14
|-8.19
|-18.75
|Other Income
|0.23
|0.24
|12.40
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.90
|-7.95
|-6.35
|Interest
|6.89
|6.73
|6.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-18.79
|-14.68
|-12.56
|Exceptional Items
|-398.36
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-417.16
|-14.68
|-12.56
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-417.16
|-14.68
|-12.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-417.16
|-14.68
|-12.56
|Equity Share Capital
|115.79
|115.79
|115.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-36.03
|-1.27
|-1.08
|Diluted EPS
|-36.03
|-1.27
|-1.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-36.03
|-1.27
|-1.08
|Diluted EPS
|-36.03
|-1.27
|-1.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited