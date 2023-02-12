Visa Steel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 152.57 crore, down 17.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 152.57 crore in December 2022 down 17.17% from Rs. 184.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 417.16 crore in December 2022 down 3221.31% from Rs. 12.56 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 97.93% from Rs. 5.32 crore in December 2021.