 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Visa Steel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 152.57 crore, down 17.17% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 10:39 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Visa Steel are:

Net Sales at Rs 152.57 crore in December 2022 down 17.17% from Rs. 184.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 417.16 crore in December 2022 down 3221.31% from Rs. 12.56 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 97.93% from Rs. 5.32 crore in December 2021.

Visa Steel
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 152.57 169.41 184.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 152.57 169.41 184.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 69.16 75.54 130.19
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.02 -- 0.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.22 8.19 7.24
Depreciation 12.01 11.57 11.67
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 76.31 82.29 53.84
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -12.14 -8.19 -18.75
Other Income 0.23 0.24 12.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -11.90 -7.95 -6.35
Interest 6.89 6.73 6.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -18.79 -14.68 -12.56
Exceptional Items -398.36 -- --
P/L Before Tax -417.16 -14.68 -12.56
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -417.16 -14.68 -12.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -417.16 -14.68 -12.56
Equity Share Capital 115.79 115.79 115.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -36.03 -1.27 -1.08
Diluted EPS -36.03 -1.27 -1.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -36.03 -1.27 -1.08
Diluted EPS -36.03 -1.27 -1.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited