Visa Steel Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 165.54 crore, up 132.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 165.54 crore in December 2020 up 132.69% from Rs. 71.14 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.92 crore in December 2020 down 8.37% from Rs. 19.30 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.18 crore in December 2020 down 71.31% from Rs. 2.44 crore in December 2019.

Visa Steel shares closed at 6.75 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 29.81% returns over the last 6 months and 42.11% over the last 12 months.