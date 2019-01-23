Visa Steel Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 370.59 crore, down 4.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 370.59 crore in December 2018 down 4.08% from Rs. 386.35 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 53.68 crore in December 2018 down 74.66% from Rs. 30.74 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 15.50 crore in December 2018 down 228.1% from Rs. 12.10 crore in December 2017.

Visa Steel shares closed at 8.20 on January 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -8.38% returns over the last 6 months and -58.69% over the last 12 months.