Visa Steel Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 370.59 crore, down 4.08% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Visa Steel are:
Net Sales at Rs 370.59 crore in December 2018 down 4.08% from Rs. 386.35 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 53.68 crore in December 2018 down 74.66% from Rs. 30.74 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 15.50 crore in December 2018 down 228.1% from Rs. 12.10 crore in December 2017.
Visa Steel shares closed at 8.20 on January 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -8.38% returns over the last 6 months and -58.69% over the last 12 months.
|
|Visa Steel
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|370.59
|339.20
|386.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|370.59
|339.20
|386.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|301.07
|240.64
|233.65
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.33
|0.10
|0.23
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-8.46
|9.70
|29.61
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.12
|16.01
|18.13
|Depreciation
|33.60
|33.65
|33.48
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|81.46
|80.22
|99.31
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-53.54
|-41.12
|-28.04
|Other Income
|4.44
|4.75
|6.66
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-49.10
|-36.37
|-21.38
|Interest
|4.58
|4.10
|9.35
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-53.68
|-40.47
|-30.74
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-53.68
|-40.47
|-30.74
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-53.68
|-40.47
|-30.74
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-53.68
|-40.47
|-30.74
|Equity Share Capital
|115.79
|115.79
|115.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.64
|-3.50
|-2.69
|Diluted EPS
|-4.64
|-3.50
|-2.69
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.64
|-3.50
|-2.69
|Diluted EPS
|-4.64
|-3.50
|-2.69
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
