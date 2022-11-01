Visa Steel Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 193.08 crore, down 24.66% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Visa Steel are:Net Sales at Rs 193.08 crore in September 2022 down 24.66% from Rs. 256.30 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.39 crore in September 2022 up 23.6% from Rs. 27.99 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.92 crore in September 2022 up 257.03% from Rs. 3.77 crore in September 2021.
|Visa Steel shares closed at 15.00 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.47% returns over the last 6 months and -4.76% over the last 12 months.
|Visa Steel
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|193.08
|196.87
|256.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|193.08
|196.87
|256.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|87.66
|104.17
|174.86
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.83
|1.46
|9.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.11
|10.72
|11.14
|Depreciation
|21.50
|21.24
|18.95
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|87.81
|79.10
|67.82
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.82
|-19.82
|-25.49
|Other Income
|0.24
|0.35
|2.78
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.58
|-19.47
|-22.72
|Interest
|5.81
|5.95
|5.28
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-21.39
|-25.42
|-27.99
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-21.39
|-25.42
|-27.99
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-21.39
|-25.42
|-27.99
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-21.39
|-25.42
|-27.99
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-21.39
|-25.42
|-27.99
|Equity Share Capital
|115.79
|115.79
|115.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.85
|-2.20
|-2.42
|Diluted EPS
|-1.85
|-2.20
|-2.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.85
|-2.20
|-2.42
|Diluted EPS
|-1.85
|-2.20
|-2.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
