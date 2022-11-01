Visa Steel Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 193.08 crore, down 24.66% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 193.08 196.87 256.30 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 193.08 196.87 256.30 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 87.66 104.17 174.86 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.83 1.46 9.02 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 11.11 10.72 11.14 Depreciation 21.50 21.24 18.95 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 87.81 79.10 67.82 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -15.82 -19.82 -25.49 Other Income 0.24 0.35 2.78 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -15.58 -19.47 -22.72 Interest 5.81 5.95 5.28 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -21.39 -25.42 -27.99 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -21.39 -25.42 -27.99 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -21.39 -25.42 -27.99 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -21.39 -25.42 -27.99 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.00 0.00 -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -21.39 -25.42 -27.99 Equity Share Capital 115.79 115.79 115.79 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.85 -2.20 -2.42 Diluted EPS -1.85 -2.20 -2.42 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.85 -2.20 -2.42 Diluted EPS -1.85 -2.20 -2.42 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited