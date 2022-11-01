 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Visa Steel Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 193.08 crore, down 24.66% Y-o-Y

Nov 01, 2022 / 11:05 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Visa Steel are:Net Sales at Rs 193.08 crore in September 2022 down 24.66% from Rs. 256.30 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.39 crore in September 2022 up 23.6% from Rs. 27.99 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.92 crore in September 2022 up 257.03% from Rs. 3.77 crore in September 2021. Visa Steel shares closed at 15.00 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.47% returns over the last 6 months and -4.76% over the last 12 months.
Visa Steel
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations193.08196.87256.30
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations193.08196.87256.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials87.66104.17174.86
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.831.469.02
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost11.1110.7211.14
Depreciation21.5021.2418.95
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses87.8179.1067.82
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-15.82-19.82-25.49
Other Income0.240.352.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-15.58-19.47-22.72
Interest5.815.955.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-21.39-25.42-27.99
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-21.39-25.42-27.99
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-21.39-25.42-27.99
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-21.39-25.42-27.99
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.000.00--
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-21.39-25.42-27.99
Equity Share Capital115.79115.79115.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.85-2.20-2.42
Diluted EPS-1.85-2.20-2.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.85-2.20-2.42
Diluted EPS-1.85-2.20-2.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Large #Visa Steel
first published: Nov 1, 2022 11:00 pm
