Visa Steel Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 256.30 crore, up 2.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 256.30 crore in September 2021 up 2.69% from Rs. 249.57 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.99 crore in September 2021 up 29.32% from Rs. 39.60 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.77 crore in September 2021 down 15.29% from Rs. 3.27 crore in September 2020.

Visa Steel shares closed at 14.00 on November 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 48.94% returns over the last 6 months and 161.68% over the last 12 months.