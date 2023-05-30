Visa Steel Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 107.28 crore, down 65.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 107.28 crore in March 2023 down 65.44% from Rs. 310.45 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.33 crore in March 2023 down 117.37% from Rs. 9.35 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.23 crore in March 2023 down 107.18% from Rs. 17.14 crore in March 2022.

Visa Steel shares closed at 11.02 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -31.55% returns over the last 6 months and -32.39% over the last 12 months.