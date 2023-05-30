English
    Visa Steel Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 107.28 crore, down 65.44% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 03:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Visa Steel are:

    Net Sales at Rs 107.28 crore in March 2023 down 65.44% from Rs. 310.45 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.33 crore in March 2023 down 117.37% from Rs. 9.35 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.23 crore in March 2023 down 107.18% from Rs. 17.14 crore in March 2022.

    Visa Steel shares closed at 11.02 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -31.55% returns over the last 6 months and -32.39% over the last 12 months.

    Visa Steel
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations107.28160.26310.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations107.28160.26310.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials70.5269.39211.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.35-1.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.268.908.71
    Depreciation11.8218.0521.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses33.6177.9174.63
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-13.94-14.34-4.00
    Other Income0.900.230.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-13.05-14.10-3.97
    Interest7.286.335.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-20.33-20.43-9.35
    Exceptional Items--1,747.84--
    P/L Before Tax-20.331,727.41-9.35
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-20.331,727.41-9.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-20.331,727.41-9.35
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.000.00--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-20.331,727.42-9.35
    Equity Share Capital115.79115.79115.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.76149.19-0.81
    Diluted EPS-1.76149.19-0.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.76149.19-0.81
    Diluted EPS-1.76149.19-0.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 03:22 pm