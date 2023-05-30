Visa Steel Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 107.28 crore, down 65.44% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Visa Steel are:
Net Sales at Rs 107.28 crore in March 2023 down 65.44% from Rs. 310.45 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.33 crore in March 2023 down 117.37% from Rs. 9.35 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.23 crore in March 2023 down 107.18% from Rs. 17.14 crore in March 2022.
Visa Steel shares closed at 11.02 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -31.55% returns over the last 6 months and -32.39% over the last 12 months.
|Visa Steel
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|107.28
|160.26
|310.45
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|107.28
|160.26
|310.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|70.52
|69.39
|211.26
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|0.35
|-1.27
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.26
|8.90
|8.71
|Depreciation
|11.82
|18.05
|21.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|33.61
|77.91
|74.63
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.94
|-14.34
|-4.00
|Other Income
|0.90
|0.23
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.05
|-14.10
|-3.97
|Interest
|7.28
|6.33
|5.39
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-20.33
|-20.43
|-9.35
|Exceptional Items
|--
|1,747.84
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-20.33
|1,727.41
|-9.35
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-20.33
|1,727.41
|-9.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-20.33
|1,727.41
|-9.35
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-20.33
|1,727.42
|-9.35
|Equity Share Capital
|115.79
|115.79
|115.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.76
|149.19
|-0.81
|Diluted EPS
|-1.76
|149.19
|-0.81
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.76
|149.19
|-0.81
|Diluted EPS
|-1.76
|149.19
|-0.81
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited