Visa Steel Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 234.96 crore, up 19.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 234.96 crore in June 2023 up 19.35% from Rs. 196.87 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.00 crore in June 2023 up 44.92% from Rs. 25.42 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.62 crore in June 2023 up 217.51% from Rs. 1.77 crore in June 2022.

Visa Steel shares closed at 16.65 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.25% returns over the last 6 months and 12.88% over the last 12 months.