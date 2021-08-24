Visa Steel Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 247.36 crore, up 152.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 247.36 crore in June 2021 up 152.34% from Rs. 98.03 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 32.21 crore in June 2021 up 30.55% from Rs. 46.38 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.62 crore in June 2021 up 64.16% from Rs. 10.10 crore in June 2020.

Visa Steel shares closed at 9.20 on August 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 54.62% returns over the last 6 months and 54.62% over the last 12 months.