Visa Steel Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 160.26 crore, down 35.97% Y-o-Y

Feb 13, 2023 / 09:47 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Visa Steel are:

Net Sales at Rs 160.26 crore in December 2022 down 35.97% from Rs. 250.29 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,727.42 crore in December 2022 up 9877.64% from Rs. 17.67 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.95 crore in December 2022 down 57.66% from Rs. 9.33 crore in December 2021.

Visa Steel
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 160.26 193.08 250.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 160.26 193.08 250.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 69.39 87.66 174.01
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.35 0.83 1.46
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.90 11.11 10.61
Depreciation 18.05 21.50 21.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 77.91 87.81 57.41
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -14.34 -15.82 -14.80
Other Income 0.23 0.24 2.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -14.10 -15.58 -12.27
Interest 6.33 5.81 5.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -20.43 -21.39 -17.67
Exceptional Items 1,747.84 -- --
P/L Before Tax 1,727.41 -21.39 -17.67
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,727.41 -21.39 -17.67
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,727.41 -21.39 -17.67
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1,727.42 -21.39 -17.67
Equity Share Capital 115.79 115.79 115.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 149.19 -1.85 -1.53
Diluted EPS 149.19 -1.85 -1.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 149.19 -1.85 -1.53
Diluted EPS 149.19 -1.85 -1.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited