Visa Steel Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 160.26 crore, down 35.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 160.26 crore in December 2022 down 35.97% from Rs. 250.29 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,727.42 crore in December 2022 up 9877.64% from Rs. 17.67 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.95 crore in December 2022 down 57.66% from Rs. 9.33 crore in December 2021.