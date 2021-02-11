Visa Steel Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 284.52 crore, up 106.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 284.52 crore in December 2020 up 106.36% from Rs. 137.88 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 39.87 crore in December 2020 up 22.31% from Rs. 51.32 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.31 crore in December 2020 up 74.81% from Rs. 13.14 crore in December 2019.

Visa Steel shares closed at 6.75 on February 10, 2021 (NSE)