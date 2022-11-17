VIRYA RESOURCES Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, up 191.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in September 2022 up 191.97% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2022 up 3659.38% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

VIRYA RESOURCES EPS has increased to Rs. 4.24 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in September 2021.