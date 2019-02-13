Virtual Global Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.61 crore, down 81.51% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Virtual Global Education are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.61 crore in December 2018 down 81.51% from Rs. 8.70 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2018 down 93.57% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2018 down 77.38% from Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2017.
Virtual Global shares closed at 0.22 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -69.01% returns over the last 6 months and -87.06% over the last 12 months.
|
|Virtual Global Education
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.61
|4.80
|8.45
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.24
|Total Income From Operations
|1.61
|4.80
|8.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.31
|0.29
|0.32
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.08
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.34
|4.50
|7.54
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.12
|-0.07
|0.70
|Other Income
|0.24
|0.34
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.12
|0.27
|0.70
|Interest
|0.08
|0.12
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.04
|0.15
|0.63
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.04
|0.15
|0.63
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.04
|0.15
|0.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.04
|0.15
|0.63
|Equity Share Capital
|42.37
|42.37
|42.37
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|--
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|--
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited