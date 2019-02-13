Virtual Global Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.61 crore, down 81.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.61 crore in December 2018 down 81.51% from Rs. 8.70 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2018 down 93.57% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2018 down 77.38% from Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2017.

Virtual Global shares closed at 0.22 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -69.01% returns over the last 6 months and -87.06% over the last 12 months.