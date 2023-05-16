English
    Virinchi Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 32.63 crore, down 3.96% Y-o-Y

    May 16, 2023 / 10:07 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Virinchi are:

    Net Sales at Rs 32.63 crore in March 2023 down 3.96% from Rs. 33.97 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.96 crore in March 2023 down 8.95% from Rs. 3.25 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.37 crore in March 2023 up 29.42% from Rs. 7.24 crore in March 2022.

    Virinchi EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.36 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.42 in March 2022.

    Virinchi shares closed at 33.15 on May 15, 2023 (NSE)

    Virinchi
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations32.6331.8333.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations32.6331.8333.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.3610.9212.63
    Depreciation3.784.044.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.9813.5215.66
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.513.350.69
    Other Income3.082.291.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.595.632.25
    Interest2.511.961.59
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.083.670.66
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.083.670.66
    Tax0.120.38-2.59
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.963.293.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.963.293.25
    Equity Share Capital83.6483.4979.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.360.400.42
    Diluted EPS0.360.400.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.360.400.42
    Diluted EPS0.360.400.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 16, 2023 10:00 am