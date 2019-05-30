Virinchi Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 44.56 crore, up 0.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.56 crore in March 2019 up 0.23% from Rs. 44.46 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.58 crore in March 2019 up 40.75% from Rs. 4.67 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.09 crore in March 2019 down 10.22% from Rs. 14.58 crore in March 2018.

Virinchi EPS has increased to Rs. 2.11 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.71 in March 2018.

Virinchi shares closed at 88.15 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given 9.57% returns over the last 6 months and -27.33% over the last 12 months.