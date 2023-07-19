English
    Virinchi Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 33.29 crore, up 7.27% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 10:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Virinchi are:

    Net Sales at Rs 33.29 crore in June 2023 up 7.27% from Rs. 31.03 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.04 crore in June 2023 down 6.15% from Rs. 3.24 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.48 crore in June 2023 up 10.32% from Rs. 9.50 crore in June 2022.

    Virinchi EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.34 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.41 in June 2022.

    Virinchi shares closed at 35.05 on July 18, 2023 (NSE)

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations33.2932.6331.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations33.2932.6331.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.0311.3610.85
    Depreciation3.513.784.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.1914.9812.30
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.562.513.75
    Other Income2.413.081.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.975.595.37
    Interest3.582.511.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.393.083.57
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.393.083.57
    Tax0.350.120.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.042.963.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.042.963.24
    Equity Share Capital88.1083.6479.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.340.360.41
    Diluted EPS0.340.360.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.340.360.41
    Diluted EPS0.340.360.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Jul 19, 2023 10:11 am

