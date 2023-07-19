Virinchi Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 33.29 crore, up 7.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.29 crore in June 2023 up 7.27% from Rs. 31.03 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.04 crore in June 2023 down 6.15% from Rs. 3.24 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.48 crore in June 2023 up 10.32% from Rs. 9.50 crore in June 2022.

Virinchi EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.34 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.41 in June 2022.

Virinchi shares closed at 35.05 on July 18, 2023 (NSE)