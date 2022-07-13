Virinchi Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.03 crore, down 2.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.03 crore in June 2022 down 2.78% from Rs. 31.92 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.24 crore in June 2022 up 102.12% from Rs. 1.60 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.50 crore in June 2022 up 3.26% from Rs. 9.20 crore in June 2021.

Virinchi EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.41 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.41 in June 2021.

Virinchi shares closed at 35.45 on July 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -48.38% returns over the last 6 months and 15.17% over the last 12 months.