Virinchi Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.83 crore, up 5.57% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 08:42 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Virinchi are:Net Sales at Rs 31.83 crore in December 2022 up 5.57% from Rs. 30.15 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.29 crore in December 2022 down 33.31% from Rs. 4.93 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.67 crore in December 2022 up 1.68% from Rs. 9.51 crore in December 2021.
Virinchi EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.40 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.25 in December 2021. Virinchi shares closed at 38.75 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.31% returns over the last 6 months and -57.50% over the last 12 months.
Virinchi
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations31.8331.4730.15
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations31.8331.4730.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost10.9211.109.68
Depreciation4.044.204.10
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses13.5213.6112.15
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.352.574.23
Other Income2.292.821.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.635.395.41
Interest1.961.790.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.673.594.73
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax3.673.594.73
Tax0.380.65-0.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.292.944.93
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.292.944.93
Equity Share Capital83.4981.1439.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.400.361.25
Diluted EPS0.400.361.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.400.361.25
Diluted EPS0.400.361.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

