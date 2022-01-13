Virinchi Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 30.15 crore, down 6.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.15 crore in December 2021 down 6.65% from Rs. 32.30 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.93 crore in December 2021 up 262.96% from Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.51 crore in December 2021 down 1.96% from Rs. 9.70 crore in December 2020.

Virinchi EPS has increased to Rs. 1.25 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.40 in December 2020.

Virinchi shares closed at 142.00 on January 12, 2022 (BSE)