Virinchi Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 36.28 crore, down 31.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.28 crore in December 2019 down 31.78% from Rs. 53.18 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.18 crore in December 2019 down 18.1% from Rs. 6.32 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.62 crore in December 2019 down 30.66% from Rs. 18.20 crore in December 2018.

Virinchi EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.58 in December 2019 from Rs. 2.03 in December 2018.

Virinchi shares closed at 41.80 on February 03, 2020 (BSE) and has given -15.90% returns over the last 6 months and -42.86% over the last 12 months.