Virinchi Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 79.01 crore, down 3.51% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 11:04 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Virinchi are:

Net Sales at Rs 79.01 crore in September 2022 down 3.51% from Rs. 81.89 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.48 crore in September 2022 down 1637.47% from Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.77 crore in September 2022 down 13.47% from Rs. 27.47 crore in September 2021.

Virinchi shares closed at 41.90 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 16.88% returns over the last 6 months and 51.54% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 79.01 75.79 81.89
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 79.01 75.79 81.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.11 4.58 5.52
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.25 1.51 1.51
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 24.89 24.08 25.75
Depreciation 19.00 12.32 12.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.84 25.42 25.26
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.92 7.89 11.80
Other Income 0.85 0.35 3.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.77 8.24 15.42
Interest 7.06 7.21 6.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.29 1.03 8.52
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.29 1.03 8.52
Tax 1.25 2.84 8.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.54 -1.81 0.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.54 -1.81 0.22
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.06 -- 0.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -3.48 -1.81 0.23
Equity Share Capital 81.14 79.46 39.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.43 -0.22 0.06
Diluted EPS -0.43 -0.22 0.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.43 -0.22 0.06
Diluted EPS -0.43 -0.22 0.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 11, 2022 10:50 am
