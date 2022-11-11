Virinchi Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 79.01 crore, down 3.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.01 crore in September 2022 down 3.51% from Rs. 81.89 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.48 crore in September 2022 down 1637.47% from Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.77 crore in September 2022 down 13.47% from Rs. 27.47 crore in September 2021.

Virinchi shares closed at 41.90 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 16.88% returns over the last 6 months and 51.54% over the last 12 months.