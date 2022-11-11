English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Watch Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia Today at 5pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Virinchi Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 79.01 crore, down 3.51% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 11:04 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Virinchi are:

    Net Sales at Rs 79.01 crore in September 2022 down 3.51% from Rs. 81.89 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.48 crore in September 2022 down 1637.47% from Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.77 crore in September 2022 down 13.47% from Rs. 27.47 crore in September 2021.

    Virinchi shares closed at 41.90 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 16.88% returns over the last 6 months and 51.54% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    Virinchi
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations79.0175.7981.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations79.0175.7981.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.114.585.52
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.251.511.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24.8924.0825.75
    Depreciation19.0012.3212.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.8425.4225.26
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.927.8911.80
    Other Income0.850.353.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.778.2415.42
    Interest7.067.216.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.291.038.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.291.038.52
    Tax1.252.848.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.54-1.810.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.54-1.810.22
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.06--0.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-3.48-1.810.23
    Equity Share Capital81.1479.4639.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.43-0.220.06
    Diluted EPS-0.43-0.220.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.43-0.220.06
    Diluted EPS-0.43-0.220.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Virinchi
    first published: Nov 11, 2022 10:50 am