Virinchi Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 79.01 crore, down 3.51% Y-o-Y
November 11, 2022 / 11:04 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Virinchi are:
Net Sales at Rs 79.01 crore in September 2022 down 3.51% from Rs. 81.89 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.48 crore in September 2022 down 1637.47% from Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.77 crore in September 2022 down 13.47% from Rs. 27.47 crore in September 2021.
Virinchi shares closed at 41.90 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 16.88% returns over the last 6 months and 51.54% over the last 12 months.
|Virinchi
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|79.01
|75.79
|81.89
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|79.01
|75.79
|81.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.11
|4.58
|5.52
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.25
|1.51
|1.51
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|24.89
|24.08
|25.75
|Depreciation
|19.00
|12.32
|12.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|23.84
|25.42
|25.26
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.92
|7.89
|11.80
|Other Income
|0.85
|0.35
|3.62
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.77
|8.24
|15.42
|Interest
|7.06
|7.21
|6.90
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.29
|1.03
|8.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.29
|1.03
|8.52
|Tax
|1.25
|2.84
|8.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.54
|-1.81
|0.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.54
|-1.81
|0.22
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.06
|--
|0.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.48
|-1.81
|0.23
|Equity Share Capital
|81.14
|79.46
|39.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.43
|-0.22
|0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.43
|-0.22
|0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.43
|-0.22
|0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.43
|-0.22
|0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited