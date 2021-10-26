Virinchi Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 81.89 crore, down 17.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 81.89 crore in September 2021 down 17.27% from Rs. 98.99 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2021 down 65.93% from Rs. 0.67 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.47 crore in September 2021 up 22.91% from Rs. 22.35 crore in September 2020.

Virinchi EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.19 in September 2020.

Virinchi shares closed at 59.60 on October 25, 2021 (BSE)