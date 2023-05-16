Virinchi Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 77.94 crore, down 7.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 77.94 crore in March 2023 down 7.05% from Rs. 83.85 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.14 crore in March 2023 up 359% from Rs. 2.65 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.24 crore in March 2023 up 121.38% from Rs. 16.37 crore in March 2022.

Virinchi EPS has increased to Rs. 1.47 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.34 in March 2022.

Virinchi shares closed at 33.15 on May 15, 2023 (NSE)