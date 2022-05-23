Virinchi Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.85 crore, down 9.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 83.85 crore in March 2022 down 9.56% from Rs. 92.72 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.65 crore in March 2022 up 232.72% from Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.37 crore in March 2022 down 53.98% from Rs. 35.57 crore in March 2021.

Virinchi EPS has increased to Rs. 0.34 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.24 in March 2021.

Virinchi shares closed at 35.00 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 34.46% returns over the last 6 months and 16.94% over the last 12 months.