    Virinchi Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 80.30 crore, up 5.95% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Virinchi are:

    Net Sales at Rs 80.30 crore in June 2023 up 5.95% from Rs. 75.79 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.46 crore in June 2023 up 346.61% from Rs. 1.81 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.12 crore in June 2023 up 46.5% from Rs. 20.56 crore in June 2022.

    Virinchi EPS has increased to Rs. 0.51 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.22 in June 2022.

    Virinchi shares closed at 35.05 on July 18, 2023 (NSE)

    Virinchi
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations80.3077.9475.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations80.3077.9475.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.842.794.58
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.32-0.781.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.6524.1824.08
    Depreciation14.8210.9312.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.5916.6825.42
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.0724.137.89
    Other Income0.231.170.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.3025.318.24
    Interest11.4110.657.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.8914.651.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.8914.651.03
    Tax-0.522.512.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.4112.14-1.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.4112.14-1.81
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.050.00--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.4612.14-1.81
    Equity Share Capital88.1083.6479.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.511.47-0.22
    Diluted EPS0.511.47-0.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.511.47-0.22
    Diluted EPS0.511.47-0.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 19, 2023 11:00 am

