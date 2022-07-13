Virinchi Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 75.79 crore, down 34.83% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Virinchi are:
Net Sales at Rs 75.79 crore in June 2022 down 34.83% from Rs. 116.30 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.81 crore in June 2022 down 135.2% from Rs. 5.14 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.56 crore in June 2022 down 38.5% from Rs. 33.43 crore in June 2021.
Virinchi shares closed at 35.45 on July 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -48.38% returns over the last 6 months and 15.17% over the last 12 months.
|
|Virinchi
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|75.79
|83.85
|116.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|75.79
|83.85
|116.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.58
|5.19
|13.82
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.51
|-3.23
|-0.11
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|24.08
|27.89
|26.73
|Depreciation
|12.32
|11.91
|12.46
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|42.47
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|25.42
|35.32
|--
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.89
|6.78
|20.92
|Other Income
|0.35
|-2.31
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.24
|4.46
|20.97
|Interest
|7.21
|6.29
|7.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.03
|-1.82
|13.77
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.03
|-1.82
|13.77
|Tax
|2.84
|-4.27
|8.63
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.81
|2.45
|5.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.81
|2.45
|5.14
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|0.20
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.81
|2.65
|5.14
|Equity Share Capital
|79.46
|79.32
|38.97
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.22
|0.34
|1.32
|Diluted EPS
|-0.22
|0.34
|1.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.22
|0.34
|1.32
|Diluted EPS
|-0.22
|0.34
|1.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited