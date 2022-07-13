 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Virinchi Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 75.79 crore, down 34.83% Y-o-Y

Jul 13, 2022 / 11:17 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Virinchi are:

Net Sales at Rs 75.79 crore in June 2022 down 34.83% from Rs. 116.30 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.81 crore in June 2022 down 135.2% from Rs. 5.14 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.56 crore in June 2022 down 38.5% from Rs. 33.43 crore in June 2021.

Virinchi shares closed at 35.45 on July 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -48.38% returns over the last 6 months and 15.17% over the last 12 months.

Virinchi
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 75.79 83.85 116.30
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 75.79 83.85 116.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.58 5.19 13.82
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.51 -3.23 -0.11
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 24.08 27.89 26.73
Depreciation 12.32 11.91 12.46
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- 42.47
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 25.42 35.32 --
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.89 6.78 20.92
Other Income 0.35 -2.31 0.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.24 4.46 20.97
Interest 7.21 6.29 7.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.03 -1.82 13.77
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.03 -1.82 13.77
Tax 2.84 -4.27 8.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.81 2.45 5.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.81 2.45 5.14
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- 0.20 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.81 2.65 5.14
Equity Share Capital 79.46 79.32 38.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.22 0.34 1.32
Diluted EPS -0.22 0.34 1.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.22 0.34 1.32
Diluted EPS -0.22 0.34 1.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Virinchi
first published: Jul 13, 2022 11:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.