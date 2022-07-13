Virinchi Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 75.79 crore, down 34.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.79 crore in June 2022 down 34.83% from Rs. 116.30 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.81 crore in June 2022 down 135.2% from Rs. 5.14 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.56 crore in June 2022 down 38.5% from Rs. 33.43 crore in June 2021.

Virinchi shares closed at 35.45 on July 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -48.38% returns over the last 6 months and 15.17% over the last 12 months.