Virinchi Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 116.30 crore, up 47.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 116.30 crore in June 2021 up 47.81% from Rs. 78.68 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.14 crore in June 2021 up 76.14% from Rs. 2.92 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.43 crore in June 2021 up 90.38% from Rs. 17.56 crore in June 2020.

Virinchi EPS has increased to Rs. 1.32 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.89 in June 2020.

Virinchi shares closed at 59.70 on August 23, 2021 (BSE)