Virinchi Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 79.19 crore, down 3.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.19 crore in December 2022 down 3.38% from Rs. 81.96 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.00 crore in December 2022 down 4.35% from Rs. 6.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.30 crore in December 2022 up 15.67% from Rs. 25.33 crore in December 2021.