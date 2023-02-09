 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Virinchi Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 79.19 crore, down 3.38% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:02 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Virinchi are:

Net Sales at Rs 79.19 crore in December 2022 down 3.38% from Rs. 81.96 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.00 crore in December 2022 down 4.35% from Rs. 6.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.30 crore in December 2022 up 15.67% from Rs. 25.33 crore in December 2021.

Virinchi
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 79.19 79.01 81.96
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 79.19 79.01 81.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.69 4.11 5.18
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.58 3.25 -0.08
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 25.60 24.89 25.14
Depreciation 13.82 19.00 11.85
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 21.30 23.84 27.98
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.21 3.92 11.89
Other Income 1.27 0.85 1.59
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.48 4.77 13.48
Interest 8.18 7.06 5.83
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7.30 -2.29 7.64
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 7.30 -2.29 7.64
Tax 1.38 1.25 1.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.92 -3.54 6.31
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.92 -3.54 6.31
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.08 0.06 -0.03
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 6.00 -3.48 6.27
Equity Share Capital 83.49 81.14 39.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.73 -0.43 1.59
Diluted EPS 0.73 -0.43 1.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.73 -0.43 1.59
Diluted EPS 0.73 -0.43 1.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited